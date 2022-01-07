RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of RIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,237. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

