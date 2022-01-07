RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of RIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,237. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.