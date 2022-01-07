Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 109.6% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1,842.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001730 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,453,903 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.