Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $485.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rimini Street by 4,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 663,090 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

