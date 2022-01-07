Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Update

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIGMF opened at 0.04 on Friday. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.05.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

