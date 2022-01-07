Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $14.36 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $33,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806 over the last 90 days. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

