Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.