Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

