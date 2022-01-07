Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,446 shares of company stock worth $59,074,460. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

