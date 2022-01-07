Reviewing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacira BioSciences and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 3 7 0 2.70 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $81.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.81%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Vascular Biogenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 6.30 $145.52 million $1.36 44.65 Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 125.41 -$24.23 million ($0.48) -3.85

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 12.01% 14.39% 7.34% Vascular Biogenics -3,612.61% -66.02% -51.68%

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Vascular Biogenics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

