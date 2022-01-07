Reviewing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61%

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 13.80 $42.54 million $0.29 8.14 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.34 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

