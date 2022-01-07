Reviewing Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diginex and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diginex presently has a consensus target price of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 696.07%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diginex and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex $290,000.00 257.18 -$125.33 million N/A N/A Logiq $34.65 million 0.57 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Summary

Diginex beats Logiq on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

