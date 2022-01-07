Reviewing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.54 $535.88 million $5.46 3.84 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 360 DigiTech and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 105.10%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 128.68%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

