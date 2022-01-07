Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.15.

TSE STN opened at C$70.51 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of C$41.77 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 39.28.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

