Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

AFL stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.