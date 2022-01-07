Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,118 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Republic Services worth $133,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.32. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.