Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REPYY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 74,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,704. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

