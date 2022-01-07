Repsol, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
