Repsol, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

