renDOGE Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. renDOGE has a market cap of $478,922.58 and $18,020.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.07690313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,777.98 or 1.00024511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007765 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.