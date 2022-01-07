Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 268.8% in December

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 53.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of RELI stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
