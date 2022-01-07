Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 268.8% in December

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the November 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 53.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RELI stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

