Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $595.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $706.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

