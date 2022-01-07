Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.30

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $78.27, with a volume of 17260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

