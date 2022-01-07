Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.74. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.