Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.51 or 1.00237488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033004 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00860063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

