Red Cedar Capital LLC Grows Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Mistras Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 2.00. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

