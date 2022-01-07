Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

RCRRF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

