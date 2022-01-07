Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.87) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.89) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($96.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($102.41) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.85) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.67) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,156.36 ($96.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.07).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

