Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $254,446.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.63 or 0.98990412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.