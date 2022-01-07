RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $80.11

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.11, but opened at $82.81. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $83.01, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RICK. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $839.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

