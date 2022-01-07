Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.