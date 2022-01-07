Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.