Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.