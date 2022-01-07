Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 81.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WST opened at $407.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

