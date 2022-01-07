Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.33% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

PEZ stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

