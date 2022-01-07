Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $437.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

