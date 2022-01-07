Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,270 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE opened at $58.44 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

