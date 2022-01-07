Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 117,048 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 1,146.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

