Raymond James & Associates Sells 141 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $125.92 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -307.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

