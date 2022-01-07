Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

