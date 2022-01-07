Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Gentherm worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.06 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

