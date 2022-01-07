Raymond James & Associates Acquires 172 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DaVita were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,245,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

