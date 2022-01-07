Raymond James & Associates Acquires 109,957 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 536.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

