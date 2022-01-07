Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

