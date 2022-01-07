Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “
Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.