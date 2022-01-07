Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 54,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 78,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

About Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

