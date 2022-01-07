Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.50. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

