Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Radioio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAIO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Radioio shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

RadioIO, Inc engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

