RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 629,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 613,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $459.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

