Qudian (NYSE:QD) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
