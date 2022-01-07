Qudian (NYSE:QD) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Qudian by 117.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Qudian by 186.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth $115,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.