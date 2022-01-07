Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.27 million and $135.30 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

