Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted by Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

