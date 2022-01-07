Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Boosted by Analyst

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $13.08 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.