Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

